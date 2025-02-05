Mark Henry Praises Roxanne Perez’s Royal Rumble Performance

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including Roxanne Perez’s Royal Rumble performance.

Henry said, “Roxanne Perez at the end, her and Charlotte, Roxanne is not in that place for nothing. Roxanne is in that place because of what they see the future being. How awesome it is to be in that spot where the company views you as somebody that could potentially be a top, top person in the business? Roxanne should be super proud of herself.”

On watching the Royal Rumble with Rikishi:

“I got to watch it with Rikishi. He was there for WrestleCon, just like I was. We watched that, and I got to see Rikishi cry. I got to hang out and hug Ken Anderson and Buff Bagwell and all the crew of guys, Chavo Guerrero, like we were all in the same hotel, and we watched it together. Man, it was emotional [like] when Kofi Kingston won [the Elimination Chamber] and went to WrestleMania and won, we were there when he won at WrestleMania. It was the same identical feel.”

On Rikishi’s reaction to Jey Uso winning:

“He was screaming like a kid, like a fan, like I would’ve been. I remember the days when Jimmy and Jey were just his sons … to be able to sit there with him and enjoy that moment and to hug him and be like, man, congratulations. Like, it was an unbelievable weekend for me. You know I’m a softie, I’m crying too.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.