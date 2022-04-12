Mark Henry Says The BBC Will Be The New nWo, Eric Bischoff Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta from the April 8th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage received critical acclaim from fans and wrestlers.

During Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry talked with Bully Ray about the Blackpool Combat Club’s potential and Henry brought up the idea of Samoa Joe being part of the group:

“I’m telling ya Bully, the BCC is gonna be the new NWO. The BCC is going to be the new big thing in wrestling. Every guy can be the main even every week. That’s what the BCC can be. Now you got Bryan [Danielson], now you got Mox, you can have Yuta, you can have [Samoa] Joe. You know how much Regal loves Joe. There’s a lot that can be done.”

"The BCC is gonna be the new big thing in wrestling."@TheMarkHenry and @bullyray5150 discuss the potential of the BCC following Jon Moxley's match with Wheeler Yuta on #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/f3W3vpaWtr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 10, 2022

Eric Bischoff responded to what Henry said:

“Good luck with that. He had me all the way until he dropped the nWo prediction.”