Mark Henry Shares Amateur Wrestling Video Of His Son

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter this week and posted footage of his son Jacob Henry, revealing that he made it to the varsity wrestling team as a freshman. The clip features Jacob in one of his recent amateur wrestling matches. Jacob plays for the Cavaliers of the Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.
Henry tagged AEW and WWE in the tweet. “Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS,” Henry wrote.
You can see Henry’s full tweet below, along with responses from Lance Storm, Paul Wight, Cody Rhodes, Brian Myers, David Otunga, Xavier Woods, Dustin Rhodes and R-Truth:
Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS pic.twitter.com/Y0tytyBBYI
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 9, 2021
Jacob! 🧷 https://t.co/decbs4eBLL
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 9, 2021
Wooooooo 🤘🏻
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 10, 2021
Whoa! Jacob is a monster now! 💪🏽
— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) March 9, 2021
Halls of pain reopened under new management!😎💪 https://t.co/3cUhd8eM5n
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021
Awesome!!!!!
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021
He’s got some legs and hips. That’s a powerful base. He’s going to be a handful on the mat
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 9, 2021
🙌🏿🙏🏾
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) March 10, 2021
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 10, 2021
Get it Jacob!! Great job kiddo!! https://t.co/y7LoYqZ6hB
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 9, 2021