Mark Henry Shares Behind-The-Scenes Chaos Of His Infamous Mae Young Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared at For the Love Of Wrestling via Monopoly Events to discuss various topics, including his Valentine’s Day segment with Mae Young.

Henry said, “The most fun I ever had in wrestling was the Valentine’s Day special with Mae Young in the hotel. The guy that was producing that segment, everybody knows Bruce Prichard, Brother Love. Bruce almost died, like he was laughing so hard that he started hyperventilating and went to his butt. He fell back and he was against the wall … laughing at him pass out, was funnier than everything else.”

On Mae Young standing up to a disrespectful wrestler:

“We used to ride on the road all the time, where during that time men used to mistreat the women wrestlers, they disrespected them and she told some wrestler that was really popular at the time, if you’re going to be disrespectful to a woman, you could at least zip your pants in front of everybody. He bent down to zip his pants, she kicked him in the balls and stomped him.”

You can check out Henry’s comments in the video below.