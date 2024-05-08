Mark Henry Shares His Thoughts On Solo Sikoa’s Recent Work In WWE

AEW star Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including Solo Sikoa.

Henry said, “Solo is starting to enter his comfort zone. Solo’s expressions are different. Can you tell? The light switch came on.”

On how Paul Heyman has rubbed off on Solo Sikoa:

“Paul says so much without saying a word. He has taught Solo how to do that, and that’s what I’m seeing. I’m seeing Solo say things without saying anything.”

