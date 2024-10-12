Mark Henry Slams Critic For Comparing Jade Cargill’s Hollywood Aspirations

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF, who is currently on hiatus from AEW, has joined the cast of Netflix’s Happy Gilmore sequel, starring Adam Sandler.

The Twitter/X account @WWEbotched compared WWE star Jade Cargill to MJF, writing, “Going to WWE (and isn’t any better btw) to get to Hollywood and MJF landing 3 roles before her is pretty hilarious.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who helped Jade in the early stages of her career, reacted. Henry stated, “You hateful, penis rider. Why criticize somebody that you don’t know. You are not on the AEW payroll. They don’t know you, they don’t care about your opinion. They don’t need you to speak for them. Nor would they say anything about somebody that don’t work for them.”