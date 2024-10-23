Mark Henry Speaks Out About Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Shane McMahon potentially joining AEW.

Henry said, “I think that Shane McMahon going and being that force would be a good idea. If you get paid $3-5 million to go in and tell everybody else what to do. ‘You wanna work the indies? The f**kin’ indies are calling. You do what I tell you, or you’re out of here. I’ll bring somebody in here who can do your job just as good as you can’… That’s what you need. AEW don’t have that. There are no teeth. There’s no power.”

On Tony Khan being a liked individual backstage:

“I want to like my boss. More than anything, I want to respect my boss. Because he knows how to delegate duties.”

On telling Tony Khan to sign Shelton Benjamin:

“The first day that Shelton got let go, I went to Tony and I said, ‘Tony, you got to pick him in. Bring him in. Let me work with him. Anything. He’s the guy.’ Nothing happened. I’m glad that they’ve seen the error of their ways and they got him on board. Shelton is special, you’ve got to use him like he’s special. It’s only going to be good for everybody in the long run.”

On what he sees in Benjamin’s future for AEW:

“He can be the TNT Champion. You got to take steps, you can’t just go straight to the top. Let him build himself to the AEW World Championship.”

