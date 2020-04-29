Mark Henry Talks About What Apollo Crews Needs

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry talked about what he thinks Apollo Crews needs to reach the next level in WWE:

“I think talent-wise Apollo Crews can [make the most out of this opportunity]. That’s one of the reasons why I went and sought him out and brought him to the WWE. I wanna see Apollo with more bells and whistles. I think Apollo needs a manager, a dominant storyline where he’s got something over somebody’s head. There’s gotta be extra things and no disrespect to him, but my knowledge of the force is strong and his isn’t at a full-fledged Jedi knight. There’s still room for improvement.”