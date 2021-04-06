Mark Henry Teases Returning To The Ring For Match Against NXT Star

During an interview with BT Sport, Mark Henry talked about possibly returning to the ring for another match and brought up WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER as someone he would like to wrestle against…

“I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be a World Champion in the next two or three years. It’s all up to him, if he stays healthy and he wants to get better like you will see WALTER as a World Champion.”

“Maybe, I want to have one more match before I completely say I’m never going to wrestle again and WALTER is one of those guys that he may need to be put in the Hall of Pain to make it to be tempered by the fire that can make you a champion. I’m saying I think that would be a good fantasy warfare match. If it happened, it would be because WALTER called me out because he’s an active, current talent. It’s not up to me…I still have my wrestling boots.”