Mark Henry Trying To Get America’s Got Talent Contestant To Join WWE, Big Show

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter today, trying to get America’s Got Talent contestant Samantha Johnson to join WWE. For those unaware, Johnson is a Cirque du Soleil alum and also appeared on I See Your Voice:

Show the biggest audience in the world who you are, WWE is calling! https://t.co/MddIAf9jZJ

– The Special Olympics tweeted the following photo, showing The Big Show working with their athletes:

"Due to my size, people will often judge me before they meet me…I realized the same was true about these athletes."

Learn more about @WWE Superstar @WWETheBigShow's1st experiencing our movement in 1992 & see why he's such a strong Global Ambassador ➡️ https://t.co/MPleQHavDV pic.twitter.com/PBUfDIhEvy

— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) October 2, 2020