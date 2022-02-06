Mark Henry Urges Wrestlers To Negotiate Health Benefits

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed his belief that wrestlers won’t get what they want unless they make the effort to get it.

He also would like for wrestlers to negotiate health benefits from the promoter they’re working for.

“I’m permanently damaged. I sit here today a broken human being from being a pro wrestler. I’m not crying, I’m not having a pity party. I know what wrestling did to my body.

“There’s no NFL-CTE lawsuit that I’m gonna put towards wrestling. Even though if I had brain damage, the way that pro wrestling is designed you would’ve had to look out for yourself and not rely on them, the business, the corporation that you work for to look out for you.

“That’s why you say, ‘Look, I need full insurance to do this.’ Negotiate it in your contract. It’s about what you negotiate and all wrestlers say, ‘You need a union, you need this.’ No, you need to have some balls.”