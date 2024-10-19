Mark Shapiro Explains How He Pitched WWE To Netflix

TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke at Leaders Week London on a number of topics, including how he pitched WWE to Netflix.

Shapiro said, “It’s up your alley. Why don’t you dip your toe in? It’s not really live sports. It’s scripted entertainment. It’s fictional… It’s very serial in nature. It’s every single week. It’s shown on Peacock to not just be a huge driver for acquisition but incredible on the retention side of things, because it’s every single week, and therefore churn is reduced, at least given the WWE fans in universe.”

(H/T to Sports Business Journal for transcribing the above quotes)