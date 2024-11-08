Mark Shapiro Reveals WWE Will Not Be Involved In Legalized Sports Gambling

TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke with Alex Sherman of CNBC on a number of topics, including how WWE will not be involved in legalized sports gambling in the United States.

Shapiro said, “Not happening. It’s not happening. We’re scripted. Look, years ago I ran Dick Clark Productions. We had enough challenge keeping the American Music Awards and the Golden Globe winners under wraps with an auditor that was there. We’re not going to be asking Triple H — Paul Levesque, who runs our creative — to keep his scripts so under wrap that we can start sports betting. It just doesn’t jive.”