Marty Jannetty Explains Why He Beat A Man With A Brick

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a Facebook post made by former WWE star Marty Jannetty about making a man “disappear” when he was 13 years old. The post was apparently deleted but numerous people took screenshots of it.

Boston Wrestling Sports spoke with Jannetty and he talked about what happened:

“He was a front desk clerk. He was known to sell the weed. What I didn’t know was he lured in little kids.”

Jannetty claimed that when he was trying to buy weed in a car outside a bowling alley, the man “reached over and grabbed me down there.” Jannetty said the man’s name was Bob and people made fun of the guy because he was gay. However, Bob apparently never touched Jannetty in that manner before. Jannetty said that he attempted to leave the car and that’s when Bob got angry. According to Jannetty, Bob grabbed him by the shirt and hair and threw him to the ground behind the bowling alley. Jannetty said he hit Bob with a brick when Bob tried to pull down his pants:

“I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his ass beat. And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his ass, I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

“Can you imagine dragging a guy — he’s just tried to f*** you in the ass — can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in? And, then finding out on the news the dude’s missing. You know the dude. And, you know more than that. That affected me bad, bro.”

You can check out the full audio of Jannetty’s comments below: