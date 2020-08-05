Marty Jannetty Trends Online After Disturbing Screenshot Goes Viral

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty trended on Twitter after a screenshot that was allegedly from his Facebook account went viral. Jannetty has been known for his controversial posts on Facebook over the years but this one has generated more attention than usual because of the comments made about making a man “disappear.” The post read as follows:

“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone„hell he’d only recently came home from Viet Nam..I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f*g that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do..

That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your f**kin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don’t need you.. ”

There was also a response in the comments: “Me and Winnie just had a fall out..but, if you’re asking bout the other thing..yes, that was a billion years ago, plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that B*TCH ass n*nja never got to do another kid like that..”