Maryse Making Her WWE RAW Return Next Week

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse is scheduled to make a WWE return on RAW.

During this week’s MizTV segment, The Miz revealed that his wife will join him on RAW’s post-Hell In a Cell episode, which will air live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, next Monday night.

The third season of “Miz & Mrs.” will begin on the USA Network on Monday. The season will kick off with two episodes that will air after RAW. The It Couple are scheduled to appear on RAW to promote the show’s return.

“Wouldn’t be a #MizAndMrs premiere party without @MaryseMizanin,” Miz said regarding next week’s appearance.

Maryse was last seen on WWE TV earlier this year, when she was involved in a feud with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. The Grit Couple defeated The It Couple in mixed tag team action at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, bringing their feud to an end.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are related posts and highlights: