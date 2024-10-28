Masha Slamovich Appears In Parody Music Video On “Last Week Tonight”

Masha Slamovich is featured in a new “Born in the U.S.A.” parody music video alongside Will Ferrell.
The new TNA Knockouts Champion turned up in the video on the October 27 episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” just 24 hours after defeating Jordynne Grace to capture the title at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.
Check out the video below.
John Oliver is sick of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." being played at U.S. naturalization ceremonies, so he created an alternative—with help from Will Ferrell. pic.twitter.com/UnW7hFBVoS
