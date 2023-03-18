Masha Slamovich Defeats Nick Gage To Become New GCW World Champion

Game Changer Wrestling has a new world champion.

On March 17th at GCW Eye for An Eye in Queens, NY, Masha Slamovich defeated Nick Gage to become the new GCW World Champion.

In a hard fought encounter, Slamovich was able to choke out Nick Gage to claim victory and begin her reign as the GCW World Champion.

Nick Gage, who is a three time GCW World Champion, has held the title since October 8, 2022. He defeated Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club 2022 to win the title for the third time in his career.

In addition to the GCW World Title, Slamovich holds numerous other championships including the AAW Women’s Title and the West Coast Pro Women’s Championship. She is also currently an IMPACT Wrestling superstar.