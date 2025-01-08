Masha Slamovich Names Gail Kim As Dream Opponent

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about several topics, including how TNA Hall of Famer Gail Him is one of her dream matches.

Slamovich said, “Well, you mentioned Gail Kim and I was like, ‘Oh, is he going to say that Gail Kim is going to come back for a match with me?’… Well, now that we’re here, live on this wonderful interview that’s going to be one of my dream matches. We can start listing them off. I’m like, Gail, if you’re watching, there we go. Ash [By Elegance] mentioned that she would like to have a match and I second that motion I hope that will happen in the year 2025.”

On facing Ash By Elegance:

“I think it was a great experience. Again, I hope that there will be longer stretches that we spend in the ring together because it’s been very brief moments. But I mean, I don’t think I’ve had a bad moment with anybody on the TNA roster. Everyone here is fun and different. They all bring something different to matches.”

