Masha Slamovich Offers Strong Praise For Women’s Wrestling Legend Gail Kim

Masha Slamovich recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest where she spoke about all things pro wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star offered high praise for Gail Kim, calling her “a woman of her word.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the virtual signing where she shares her thoughts on the women’s wrestling legend.

“I love working with Gail. She’s probably one of my favorite people. She’s so smart and funny and really rad. I will forever remember that Gail was always the one willing to take a chance on me. Ever since I got to IMPACT in 2019, Gail had always circled around and reached back and always said we were going to stay in contact. She is a woman of her word. I love working with Gail.”

Check out the complete K&S WrestleFest virtual signing with Masha Slamovich by visiting Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.