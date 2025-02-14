Masha Slamovich Responds To Cora Jade’s Mind Games, Ready For A Hardcore Fight

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich appeared on Fightful’s In the Weeds with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 to discuss various topics, including possibly facing WWE NXT star Cora Jade in a Hardcore Match.

Slamovich said, “Absolutely, if she wants to step into my world and wants to play my game, as she’s clearly already doing with the envelope, she is more than welcome. She is welcome to my environment, it won’t go well for her.”

You can check out Slamovich’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)