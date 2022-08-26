Masha Slamovich Reveals Who Recommended Her to Go to Impact and More

Impact Wrestling star Masha Slamovich recently spoke on Tommy Dreamer’s “House of Hardcore” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, she said it was Mickie James who recommended her to come to Impact Wrestling:

“To my knowledge, it was Mickie James because she was the one who recommended me for (NWA) Empowerrr, and she seemed very happy with my work, thankfully. So that’s how I ended up being the pick your poison match for Deonna Purrazzo at the Knockouts Knockdown.”

Slamovich stated that she had no idea she would be offered a contract on the spot:

“I had no idea that any of that was gonna happen. So I just knew that we would go out there and do our match and stay at ringside. I assumed that perhaps somebody else was coming out, or something that I wasn’t aware of was going to take place. Gail Kim comes out and she just walks right through me and tells me to get in the ring. I had no clue that any of this was going on. Then immediately she got on the microphone and praised the match and offered me a contract. I was just completely blown away in that moment.”

Slamovich stated that she enjoys participating in death matches:

“I love death matches. There’s really no other feeling. There’s nothing that I found that makes me feel so focused in the moment, alive and aware. I don’t think you know until you do it and get in there with somebody who knows the art of the style. There’s just a rush. I guess it’s how people get hooked on doing drugs because I suppose death matches are my drug of choice. Ever since I discovered indie wrestling, I immediately discovered CZW and I watched all the cages of death.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)