Match Added To Tonight’s NXT Line Up

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory has been added to tonight’s NXT line up. Below is video of Theory revealing that he had NXT GM William Regal make the match official.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage.

-Ember Moon exclusive sitdown interview

-Halloween Havoc update

-Damian Priest defends NXT North American Championship against Dexter Lumis

-Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a #1 contenders match

-Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

EXCLUSIVE: There's quite the score to settle TONIGHT on @WWENXT! "Since @JohnnyGargano wants to run his mouth, I went and talked to @RealKingRegal and it looks like we're gonna have ourselves a match tonight on #WWENXT!" – @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/9DxMvV0ctR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 14, 2020