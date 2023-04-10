Match And Segment Seemingly Scrapped From Tonight’s WWE RAW

At least one match and segment from tonight’s WWE RAW appears to be scrapped.

The following information was advertised for the show earlier today:

* Cody Rhodes addressing his WWE future

* Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch

* Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

* Damian Priest will address the incident with Bad Bunny

The Damian Priest segment and the Riddle/Miz match are no longer listed on WWE.com or on their social media pages. Apart from the Cody Rhodes segment and the Women’s Tag Team Title Match, there is nothing else mentioned on the website.

Although Vince McMahon is not backstage, the changes will only serve to fuel more rumors that he is becoming more involved in the creative process.

