Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

AEW announced the first match for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington will make his return to the company to face Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match.

Next week’s AEW Collision is set to take place at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

