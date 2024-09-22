Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced one match for next week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.
Willow Nightingale will face Taya Valkyrie in a singles match. The match was made after Willow showed support for Yuka Sakazaki, only to be confronted by Taya Valkyrie and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. After a back and forth, Nightigale made the challenge to Valkyrie and it was accepted.
Willow Nightingale is trying to stay positive moving forward, but Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie offer a lesson in loyalty vs friendship…
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@WillowWrestles | @DeonnaPurrazzo | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/uwWFuthZGc
