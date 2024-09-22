Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced one match for next week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

Willow Nightingale will face Taya Valkyrie in a singles match. The match was made after Willow showed support for Yuka Sakazaki, only to be confronted by Taya Valkyrie and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. After a back and forth, Nightigale made the challenge to Valkyrie and it was accepted.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.