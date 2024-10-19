Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced a match for next week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven), Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty) will face each other in a 3-Way Tag Team Match.

