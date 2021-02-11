NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. This will be a non-title match.

Kross and Escobar have been feuding on NXT TV for a few weeks now after Escobar insulted Kross during an in-ring promo. Tonight’s show featured a backstage segment where Scarlett talked NXT General Manager William Regal into making the match for next week. Escobar later sent Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to look for Kross to make up for their loss to MSK in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The cameras later found Mendoza and Wilde laid out backstage, with Kross and Scarlett right there. Kross addressed Escobar by speaking into the camera and told him that next week he will do exactly to Escobar what he just did to Wilde and Mendoza.

Kross and Escobar previously did battle in Mexico’s AAA promotion. The Verano de Escándalo (Summer of Scandal) event on June 4, 2017 saw Kross, Escobar and El Texano Jr. fight to a draw in a Steel Cage match due to Escobar and Texano escaping the cage and hitting the floor at the same time.

Escobar vs. Kross is the only match announced for next week’s NXT show as of this writing. The episode will also feature fallout from Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.