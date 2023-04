You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, it was announced that LA Knight will be going one-on-one against Xavier Woods.

As noted, WWE also announced the return of Shinsuke Nakamura for next week’s blue brand show.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday, April 14, 2023 for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.