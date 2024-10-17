Match Announced For October 30 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday night’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin defeated Lio Rush in a one-on-one match in his debut with the company. Immediately following the bout, MVP cut a promo and issued a challenge to Swerve Strickland for a match with Benjamin.

Strickland accepted the challenge in a backstage segment and the match was made official later in the show.

