Match Announced For October 30 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday night’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin defeated Lio Rush in a one-on-one match in his debut with the company. Immediately following the bout, MVP cut a promo and issued a challenge to Swerve Strickland for a match with Benjamin.
Strickland accepted the challenge in a backstage segment and the match was made official later in the show.
Fright Night #AEWDynamite, 10/30!
Cleveland, OH
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin
The challenge was issued and accepted on Dynamite as @Sheltyb803 takes on @swerveconfident for the first-time ever in #AEW!
Wed, 10/30
Fright Night AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/xr62m2Y7xg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024