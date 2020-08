WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new episode of Firefly Fun House during this week’s SmackDown on FOX. Wyatt will be giving a follow-up to The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss last week.

WWE also announced Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus for SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on this week’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8PM Eastern Time tomorrow night.