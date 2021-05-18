Match At WrestleMania Backlash Criticized By Mainstream Media Outlet

Mainstream media outlet The New York Post was critical of the lumberjack match between Damian Priest and The Miz at Wrestlemania Backlash.

The match, which ended up with The Miz being “devoured” by zombies, was dubbed as “one of WWE’s saddest moments ever” and here is what the publication wrote:

“WWE sure knows how to put a damper on a good thing.

WrestleMania Backlash continued a recent string of WWE pay-per-view filled with great matches and compelling stories, but many will remember this one for the terrible, cheap-plug zombies. Thankfully the actual wrestling was good enough to stop one of the company’s worst ideas from truly dragging the show into the muck.”