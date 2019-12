During the WWE TLC PPV Kickoff, The Revival had a confrontation with Booker T which led to The Revival teasing a match against Harlem Heat for the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV event. The PPV is being held in Booker T and Stevie Ray’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Y’all might’ve set the table, but we sitting at the head of it🪑🪑 I’m begging ya… pic.twitter.com/QPTl60IP6E — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) 22 December 2019