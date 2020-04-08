Match & Braun Strowman Appearance Confirmed For Smackdown

WWE has announced that new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will usher in his new era during Friday’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX.
Strowman just captured the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 last Saturday.
WWE has also announced that Kairi Sane and Asuka will get their rematch from new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on Friday’s SmackDown. This will be a rematch from Night One of WrestleMania 36, which saw Bliss and Cross capture the titles from The Kabuki Warriors.
Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE’s announcement for Friday:
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross welcome The Kabuki Warriors to SmackDown for title rematch
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross backed up their claim as deserving Women’s Tag Team Champions with a hard-fought victory against The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36. Now the two-time champions will have to turn around and prove it all over again.
Bliss & Cross will face Asuka & Kairi Sane in a rematch of the thrilling battle at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Braun Strowman ushers in Universal Championship reign on SmackDown
The Monster Among Men earned a career-changing win at WrestleMania and heads to SmackDown to usher in his new reign as Universal Champion.
Braun Strowman fought off not one, not two, not three, but four vicious spears before delivering four consecutive Running Powerslams and conquering WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Show of Shows for the title.
What will the future hold for Strowman now that he carries the crown of Universal Champion? Will a new challenger step up and run the risk of getting THOSE hands?
