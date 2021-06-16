Match Confirmed For NXT Great American Bash

NXT General Manager William Regal announced during tonight’s show that Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole will take place at Great American Bash.

Regal made the announcement as he and new enforcer Samoa Joe broke up a backstage brawl between Cole and O’Reilly. Regal has stipulated that Cole vs. O’Reilly II will be a “straight-up wrestling match” between the competitors. O’Reilly recently defeated Cole in an Unsanctioned Match at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Week.

NXT Great American Bash will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, July 6.