Finals Confirmed for Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW

On Monday’s Clash at the Castle go-home edition of RAW, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned.

During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, Natalya and Sonya Deville defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, as well as Shotzi and Xia Li, to win a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way match. After that, Natalya and Deville competed against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same show, but ultimately failed to advance past the semifinals.

After that, WWE announced that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY would challenge Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the following episode of RAW.

Since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in the middle of May, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been vacant. On the episode of RAW that aired on August 8, WWE began the tournament that would determine new champions by having SKY and Kai defeat Brooke and Snuka. On this week’s RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka won their match against Nikki and Doudrop, but they were eliminated from the tournament by SKY and Kai in the semi-finals. In the first round of the SmackDown tournament, Rodriguez and Aliyah were victorious over Li and Shotzi. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, both of WWE NXT, were scheduled to compete against Deville and Natalya, but they were forced to withdraw from the tournament because of injuries. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville after replacing Stark and Lyons in the tag team match. Due to the fact that Dolin sustained an injury while competing, WWE decided to hold the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns to RAW in his hometown

– Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle

Here are clips from Friday night’s tournament matches on SmackDown: