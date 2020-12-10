Match For Next Week’s NXT, New Year’s Evil Title Match To Be Announced

Below is a new promo and logo for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special episode, which airs live on the USA Network on January 6.

No matches have been made official for New Year’s Evil, but it’s been announced that NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title that night.

Balor noted on tonight’s NXT episode that it will be up to NXT General Manager William Regal to determine who he faces that night. Based on this week’s opening segment, seen below, it could be Balor facing Damian Priest, Pete Dunne or Kyle O’Reilly, or a combination of those Superstars. Karrion Kross, who returned tonight to attack Priest, could also be thrown into the mix.

WWE has announced just one match for next Wednesday’s NXT episode. Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to face Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

The match was originally Priest and Ruff vs. Theory and Gargano, but Priest was pulled due to the aforementioned attack by Kross. Kushida later approached Ruff during a backstage segment and offered to be his partner. The match was then confirmed by the announcers.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show and the New Year’s Evil special. Below are a few related shots from tonight: