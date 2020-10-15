Match Options Revealed For “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” At NXT Halloween Havoc

As noted, WCW’s “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel will return for the special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on October 28. The wheel will determine the stipulation for two title matches – Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

There are 12 stipulations on the wheel, including a Shotzi’s Choice Match, which will see host Shotzi Blackheart pick the stipulation. The following stipulations are included on the wheel:

* TLS Match

* Trick or Street Fight

* Coal Miner’s Glove on a Pole

* Buried Alive Match

* Casket Match

* Biker’s Chain Match

* Chamber of Horrors

* Boiler Room Brawl

* Weapon’s Wild Match

* Blindfold Match

* Devil’s Playground

* Shotzi’s Choice

The special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT will air on Wednesday, October 28 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez