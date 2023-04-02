Match Order For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Revealed

The match order for WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 has been revealed by Fightful Select. Remember to tune in to our live coverage, which begins at 6 p.m. ET with the Kickoff pre-show. As of mid-afternoon, the following was the planned match order, with Brock Lesnar vs. Omos opening the show:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.