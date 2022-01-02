Match Producers From WWE Day 1 Revealed

The following producers were revealed from the WWE Day 1 PPV-

-Shawn Daivari produced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over The New Day

-Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre defeating Madcap Moss

-Kenn Doane and Shane Helms produced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retaining over The Street Profits

-Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeating The Miz

-Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Liv Morgan’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

-Jamie Noble produced the Fatal 5 Way main event, which saw Brock Lesnar capture the WWE Title by defeating former champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens