Match Producers from WWE SmackDown Revealed (11/18/22)

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo was produced by Michael Hayes

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* The New Day Interview, Emma & Madcap Moss backstage segment was produced by Abyss

* Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Abyss

* The Bray Wyatt and LA Knight promo was produced by Jason Jordan

* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. Imperium was produced by Adam Pearce

* Butch vs. Sami Zayn was produced by Michael Hayes