Match Producers from WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The WWE producers for Saturday’s Survivor Series from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed.

* Women’s War Games match was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams

* SmackDown Women’s Championship was produced by Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick

* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Adam Pearce

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jason Jordan

* Men’s WarGames match was produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms