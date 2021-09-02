Match Pulled From AEW All Out and A New Match Teased

Just prior to the September 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that PAC vs. Andrade won’t be taking place at the All Out PPV due to travel issues. The women’s Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the PPV main card.

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021

Andrade teased being in a new match: