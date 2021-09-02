Match Pulled From AEW All Out and A New Match Teased

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Just prior to the September 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that PAC vs. Andrade won’t be taking place at the All Out PPV due to travel issues. The women’s Casino Battle Royale will now take place on the PPV main card.

Andrade teased being in a new match:

