Match Reportedly Planned For WWE SummerSlam Reportedly Being Delayed

WWE had been planning a Bayley vs. Sasha Banks match for this year’s Summerslam PPV in Banks’ hometown of Boston, according to Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com. However, with Summerslam unlikely taking place in the city due to Covid-19, it’s possible that WWE will be delaying the match. Dangoor noted the following:

“WrestleTalk has learned that WWE wants to extend the feud, and sees more potential in drawing it out as opposed to rushing it.”

“Whether this means WWE changes their plans remains to be seen, and our sources have said that while the match isn’t completely off the table right now, the company is considering other options for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the show.”

As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly been determined to have Summerslam take place at a venue that will allow fans in attendance.