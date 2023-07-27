Match Rumored For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

AEW will make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 at Wembley Stadium for the All In show, which has a capacity of 90,000 fans. Over 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the event.

Until recently, it was unclear whether the show will air as a pay-per-view event or as a streaming show on MAX, but that question has been resolved thanks to a report by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that the show will air as a PPV exactly one week before the All Out PPV.

To help fans save money, All Elite Wrestling intends to offer a combo package for both events.

So far, no matches have been announced for the show, although plans for one have been revealed.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay is being planned and is anticipated to wrestle at the show in his home nation.

Following their previous two matches, there was speculation that Ospreay’s third match with Kenny Omega might take place at this show.

That is not the case, as the idea given to NJPW insiders earlier this month was for Ospreay to compete against Chris Jericho. Don Callis is somehow involved in the equation.

Callis has been teamed with Jericho on television, but he did join Ospreay to his second match with Omega at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.