Match, Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Milwaukee (9/4/2024)

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

It has been announced that the show this evening will include the All Out 2024 contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade.

Previously announced for the show is Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the Continental Championship, Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s World Championship, as well as Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly teaming up to take on the three-man team of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a featured trios bout.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT Before the intense rivalry Swerve Strickland vs Hangman culminates this Saturday at #AEWAllOut, @swerveconfident + Adam Page will sign the contract for Saturday's Steel Cage Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/QKGGaIDtko — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2024