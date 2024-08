The first match and segment for next week’s WWE SmackDown has been announced.

On the August 30 Bash In Berlin go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY will be taking place on next week’s show.

Also scheduled for the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown is the return of the repackaged Giovanni Vinci.

