During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, it was announced that Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her championship against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

This matchup was made after Ripley was on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Jax on last night’s show.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at the Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas.