Match Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW taped matches for this week’s edition of Dynamite during Tuesday night on Chris Jericho’s cruise ship.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeated SCU to capture the AEW tag team titles. SCU became the inaugural champions on October 30th by defeating the Lucha Brothers in the finals of a tournament.

Here are additional spoilers courtesy of HeelByNature.com:

* Britt Baker defeat Priscilla Kelly via submission – After match Baker roasts Tony Shiavone.

* Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeat Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* MJF defeated Joey Janela

* Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks cut promo – MJF comes out, but Cody cannot touch him. The Young Bucks beat up MJF.

* Jon Moxley defeated PAC to win the #1 contendership for the AEW Title.