Match Stopped During Friday’s AEW Dark Taping Due To Injury

AEW taped Dark: Elevation Friday night in Orlando, and it appears that an injury occurred during a match.

Jacob Cohen, who frequently tweets from the tapings, stated on Twitter that the match between Action Andretti and Slim J had been stopped and that a medic was seen checking on Andretti. There aren’t many details, but it’s possible he suffered a head injury.

Since pinning Chris Jericho on an episode of Dynamite, Andretti has been on the rise in AEW.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, and hopefully the injury will not keep him out for too long.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Scoop #30: Slim J vs Action Andretti pic.twitter.com/fX7djxpBqS — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 25, 2023