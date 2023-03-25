Match Stopped During Friday’s AEW Dark Taping Due To Injury

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: @MrJacobCohen)

AEW taped Dark: Elevation Friday night in Orlando, and it appears that an injury occurred during a match.

Jacob Cohen, who frequently tweets from the tapings, stated on Twitter that the match between Action Andretti and Slim J had been stopped and that a medic was seen checking on Andretti. There aren’t many details, but it’s possible he suffered a head injury.

Since pinning Chris Jericho on an episode of Dynamite, Andretti has been on the rise in AEW.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, and hopefully the injury will not keep him out for too long.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR