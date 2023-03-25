Match Stopped During Friday’s AEW Dark Taping Due To Injury

AEW taped Dark: Elevation Friday night in Orlando, and it appears that an injury occurred during a match.
Jacob Cohen, who frequently tweets from the tapings, stated on Twitter that the match between Action Andretti and Slim J had been stopped and that a medic was seen checking on Andretti. There aren’t many details, but it’s possible he suffered a head injury.
Since pinning Chris Jericho on an episode of Dynamite, Andretti has been on the rise in AEW.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery, and hopefully the injury will not keep him out for too long.
